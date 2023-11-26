Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $60.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00025559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001462 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 227.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005001 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,105,528 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.