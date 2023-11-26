ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0522 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $34.50 million and $1.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,356.02 or 0.99993019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05205807 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,636,240.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.