Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $294.37 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,047.59 or 0.05486261 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,824,198 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,084,198 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.