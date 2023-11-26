Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0147

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $114.04 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

