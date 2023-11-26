Chiliz (CHZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $567.96 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $567.96 million and approximately $66.73 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,595,073,480 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

