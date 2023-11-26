G999 Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $3,975.17 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005001 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

