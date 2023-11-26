Head-To-Head Survey: Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) vs. Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 10.99% 43.63% 16.04% Conagra Brands 8.80% 15.49% 6.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tingo Group and Conagra Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.14 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Conagra Brands $12.28 billion 1.11 $683.60 million $2.25 12.66

Volatility & Risk

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conagra Brands has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tingo Group and Conagra Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Conagra Brands 0 8 3 0 2.27

Conagra Brands has a consensus price target of $34.15, suggesting a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Conagra Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

