HedgeTrade Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.89 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $42.89 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.