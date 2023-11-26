Mantle Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $941.76 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001369 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $941.76 million and approximately $65.68 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,105,990,005.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.51493246 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $55,898,224.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

