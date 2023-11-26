MXC Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $31.48 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. MXC has a total market cap of $31.48 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MXC has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MXC token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MXC

MXC is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 5,329,931,600 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.00593192 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,651,500.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars.

