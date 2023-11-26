ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 62.4% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $2,033.70 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00186281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016404 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 182.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

