Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Volume Tops $29,473.24 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $29,473.24 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00145143 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $35,241.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

