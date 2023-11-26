Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $40.66 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005001 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,526,912,132 coins and its circulating supply is 2,526,912,130 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

