Venus BUSD (vBUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.85 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $60.10 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230663 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,849,287.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

