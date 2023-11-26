Worldcoin (WLD) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00007063 BTC on exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $308.90 million and approximately $140.31 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,067,586 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 116,978,206.30193806 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.66845395 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $214,195,964.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

