1peco Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.75 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. 1peco has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $5.51 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 76.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1peco

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1peco Token Trading

