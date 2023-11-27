Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Acerinox Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.40.

About Acerinox

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil, slabs, billets, and plates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.