Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.32 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 1,169,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,039,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.13).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Agronomics Price Performance

About Agronomics

The firm has a market cap of £104.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.14.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

