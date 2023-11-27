Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Trading Down 17.9%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 8,543,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the average session volume of 1,379,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Akumin Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Akumin

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akumin by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,569,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the third quarter valued at about $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akumin by 365.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 537,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

