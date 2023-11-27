American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 345,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
American Lithium Trading Down 3.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $229.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.48.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
