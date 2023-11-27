Ankr Price Reaches $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $237.67 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02480635 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $17,359,390.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

