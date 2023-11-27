ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Down 5.9%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 68,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 67,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASLN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASLN

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.