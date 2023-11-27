Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Bancorp 34 Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

