British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Shares Down 1.8%

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.69). 10,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 20,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.70).

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.11. The company has a market capitalization of £124.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,816.67 and a beta of -0.01.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. British Smaller Companies VCT2’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

