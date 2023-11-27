Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 4,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC raised Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
View Our Latest Report on EGIEY
Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance
About Engie Brasil Energia
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Engie Brasil Energia
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.