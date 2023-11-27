Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 4,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EGIEY

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

About Engie Brasil Energia

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.