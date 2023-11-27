ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $755.56 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00017492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,944.41 or 1.00045376 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000805 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0094316 USD and is down -21.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $917.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.