Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Trading Down 5.8%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 17,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 276,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the third quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

