Fiske (LON:FKE) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.66). 10,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 10,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.68).
The stock has a market cap of £6.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,625.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £3,540 ($4,471.39). In other news, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £3,540 ($4,471.39). Also, insider Alexander Harrison bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($16,672.98). Corporate insiders own 72.31% of the company’s stock.
About Fiske
Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.
