Fiske (LON:FKE) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.66). 10,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 10,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.68).

Fiske Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,625.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.59.

Get Fiske alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £3,540 ($4,471.39). In other news, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £3,540 ($4,471.39). Also, insider Alexander Harrison bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($16,672.98). Corporate insiders own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.