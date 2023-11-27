Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Trading Down 0.6%

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.79. Approximately 27,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Foraco International Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$176.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.8256881 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.