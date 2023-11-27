Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading Up 6.6%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 6,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 60,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis.

