Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Down 2.7%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $34.93. 619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Guangdong Investment from $9.00 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.1421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

