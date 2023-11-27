Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 3,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

