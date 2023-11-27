Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Up 0.3%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. 42,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 65,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.0884 per share. This is a boost from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

