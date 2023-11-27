Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Up 0.3%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. 42,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 65,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.0884 per share. This is a boost from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.
The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
