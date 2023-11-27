IOTA 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.27 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $509.98 million and $7.27 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,018,990,414 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

