Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Trading Down 1.9%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. 15,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.
The firm has a market cap of C$198.42 million and a PE ratio of 58.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
