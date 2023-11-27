Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:LNVGF opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Lenovo Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lenovo Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,681,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

