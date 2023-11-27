Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Trading Up 150.5%

Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) were up 150.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 3,964,659 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,499% from the average daily volume of 110,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

