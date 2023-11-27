Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $166.70 million and $18.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002143 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001941 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002892 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.