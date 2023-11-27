Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.43

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.427 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.