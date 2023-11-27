NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Trading Down 4.2%

NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

NWF Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79.

About NWF Group

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.