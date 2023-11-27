Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.69 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.90 ($1.15). 1,518,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,113,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.20 ($1.14).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £513.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,545.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.21.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

