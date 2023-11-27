One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Shares Down 4.3%

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 76,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

One Media iP Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.59. The stock has a market cap of £12.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

