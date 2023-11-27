Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. 217,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Photon Control Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.34 million and a P/E ratio of 36.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.60.

Photon Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.