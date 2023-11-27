Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $315.08 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00008128 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $315.08 million and $46.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.06 or 0.05453360 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00054216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00024619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012067 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

