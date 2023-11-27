QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,333.14

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $176,448.60 and $26,333.14 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017846 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,157.65 or 1.00051100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000822 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004031 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152017 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,475.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

