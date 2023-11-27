Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Stock Price Down 25.1%

Shares of Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Free Report) dropped 25.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 13,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Razor Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company produces primarily light oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,093 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

