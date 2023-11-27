RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Trading Down 0.8%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 55 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

