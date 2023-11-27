Siacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.68 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $240.02 million and $10.68 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,005.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00185692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00598840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00448264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00121726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,739,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,715,778,417 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

