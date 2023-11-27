Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Shares Up 0.6%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Get Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 331,356 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.