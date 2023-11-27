Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Shares Up 0.6%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 331,356 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
