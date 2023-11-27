South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Stock Price Down 1.4%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.00. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $75.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.